Ontario pledges $2M in funding for community hub program

Communities that want to keep a closed school or other public building from being sold off will get their chance, with a new program to be announced Thursday that gives them time to make the case to keep it open as a local hub.

Infrastructure Minister Bob Chiarelli will announce a $2 million fund on Thursday morning, sources told the Star, which will give groups 18 months to pitch a “business plan” for such properties.

The hope is that the funding will prompt local governments and community and parent groups to work together to figure out what kinds of services could be offered in the facilities — things like daycares or health clinics or employment services — secure them as partners, and create a business plan.

The move comes after widespread criticism that as school boards in particular feel pressure to sell off unused space, there’s been no co-ordinated effort to allow communities to find ways to keep the buildings open and viable.

Last December, the provincial government announced it was contributing $20 million to a 30,000-square-foot community hub and school project in the Bloor-Dufferin area, with the school board contributing $121.5 million by selling off 7.3 acres of land at the site.

Area residents have been asking for things like affordable housing, child care, and space for local artists for the plan, considered a model for the province.

“Schools are at the heart of our communities and they are already natural community hubs,” Education Minister Mitzie Hunter said at the time. “I am excited to see how the space at Bloor-Dufferin will be transformed to benefit their students and revitalize their community.”

The government has been promoting the idea of community hubs, and in 2015 the Premier’s advisory group came up with an action plan to get them into more communities.

The province’s special adviser on community hubs, Karen Pitre, will also be at the announcement. She has called the Dufferin plan “a great symbol of what we are trying to accomplish across the province.”

Thursday’s announcement will be made at the St. James Town Community Corner in downtown Toronto.