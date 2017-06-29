Indigenous people on why they brought a teepee to Parliament Hill

Candace Day Neveau

For Candace Day Neveau bringing a teepee onto Parliament Hill is a chance to use ceremony to bring attention to Indigenous issues.



“We’re here to unsettle 150 and we are here to bring education to how Indigenous people feel about this celebration,” she said.

The tepee, she said, is the site of a four-day ceremony honouring Indigenous traditions and she hopes the Canadians coming to Parliament Hill will think about the country.



“We want to invite Canada to really make space in their lives for Indigenous voices, because so often it is not heard.”

Jonathan Wabigwan

Jonathan Wabigwan came to Parliament Hill from the Theston First Nation, near Sault St. Marie, to take part in a ceremony.

“This is not a demonstration, this is a ceremony. We are not protesting anything, we are just following our natural laws,” he said outside the tepee, which was set up early Thursday morning just inside the gates of Parliament Hill.

“The 150 is really one side of it,” he said. “They’re celebrating one side of the story, now we are bringing in the other side of it.”



John Fox

John Fox is on Parliament Hill for his daughter Cheyenne.

The young woman died in Toronto at only 20 years old. Fox is supposed to speak to the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women.

He said Canadians should be paying attention to it.

“I think the average Canadian needs to question the financial expenditures of this inquiry.”

Fox said that, despite the money and the time being spent on the inquiry, he hasn’t been registered. He wants an inquiry to speak to the real issues.