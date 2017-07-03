Capital Pride says no to police in uniform in parade

Police officers are being asked to leave their uniforms at home when they take part in Capital Pride later this summer.



Pride’s board of directors issued a statement Friday saying that officers who are participating in the parade, which is scheduled for late August, should leave their uniforms at home.

“We respectfully request that participating officers reserve their uniforms and vehicles for official work duties only this year,” reads the statement.

In their statement, organizers say they heard both sides of the debate and welcome LGBTQ officers to the parade, but don’t want to see them in uniform.

“It is of prime importance to us that everyone feels safe at Pride, particularly LGBTQ2 youth, and racialized and Indigenous community members.”

Police Chief Charles Bordeleau said in a statement that police had already decided not to put a float into the annual parade. He said the uniform is an important part of policing.

“We are proud of our uniform, and it is part of our identity — it’s who we are and how we serve the community,” he said.

He said they plan to continue to work with Pride on all aspects of the event.

Matt Skof, president of the Ottawa Police Association, said the decision is a step backwards.

“We have had members reach out to us. They’re very disappointed and this is going to create division where one hadn’t existed for many years.”

Skof said to have police uniforms specifically excluded seems out of step with the event.

“You have now excluded a uniform, a very specific segment of society. You’re not excluding other uniforms,” he said. “To suggest that someone is welcome but not in how they identify themselves is very hypocritical.”