NCC approves design for Canada Science and Technology Museum Park

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has approved the preliminary design for the new Canadian Museum of Science and Technology Park.

It will include a skateboarding area, outdoor theatre and an outdoor gym, among other features. And it will also retain the iconic lighthouse, which will be the centrepiece of a skating rink in the winter, and a splash pad — complete with water jets and a fog and mist system — in the summer.

The NCC board of directors heard that the park is designed to be enjoyed by people of all ages and will feature both active and passive recreation.

Other features include a sensory garden with hammocks and tubes that transport sound, an outdoor classroom, a climbing hill with a wooden play structure and a tobogganing hill in the winter.

The museum is currently doing a capital fundraising campaign to cover the costs of the $7 million park, which will be built all at once.