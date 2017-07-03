NCC estimates shoreline flood damage will cost $3.4 million to repair

At the height of the flooding in May, more than 20 kilometres of the National Capital Commission’s (NCC) pathways were underwater, the commission's board of directors heard last week.

In some cases, the paths were submerged by four or five feet of water, Gary Lacey, executive director of capital stewardship told the board.

Numerous parking lots and parks were also greatly affected, he added.

He said 17 kilometres of pathways have been reopened, but the three kilometres that remain closed include the section of pathway right behind the Parliament buildings.

“This spring we not only had record water levels but also record velocity, which when you combine makes a very heavy impact on the shores and the waterways of any region,” he said.

The Champlain Bridge parking lot and Leamy Lake Park and beach were also damaged. The electrical system for Leamy Lake’s facilities will have to be completely replaced.

Marc Corriveau, director of urban lands and transportation, told the board the current estimate for the repairs is $3.4 million.

“These repairs may impact some of our ongoing capital projects,” he said, adding that the tenders will be going out by the end of this week.