NCC estimates shoreline flood damage will cost $3.4 million to repair

Repairs may have an impact on other projects, board of directors hears

A photo of the structural damage to the NCC's multi-use pathway behind the Parliament buildings. The path will remain closed until next spring.

National Capital Commission

At the height of the flooding in May, more than 20 kilometres of the National Capital Commission’s (NCC) pathways were underwater, the commission's board of directors heard last week.

In some cases, the paths were submerged by four or five feet of water, Gary Lacey, executive director of capital stewardship told the board.

Numerous parking lots and parks were also greatly affected, he added.

He said 17 kilometres of pathways have been reopened, but the three kilometres that remain closed include the section of pathway right behind the Parliament buildings.

A section of the Voyageur trail behind the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau has been washed away. The path will need to be completely rebuilt. Repairs will be done in the late summer or fall.

National Capital Commission

“This spring we not only had record water levels but also record velocity, which when you combine makes a very heavy impact on the shores and the waterways of any region,” he said.

The Champlain Bridge parking lot and Leamy Lake Park and beach were also damaged. The electrical system for Leamy Lake’s facilities will have to be completely replaced.

Marc Corriveau, director of urban lands and transportation, told the board the current estimate for the repairs is $3.4 million.

“These repairs may impact some of our ongoing capital projects,” he said, adding that the tenders will be going out by the end of this week.

Repairs will begin late August or early September.

