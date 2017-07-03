NCC wants your feedback on its Capital Illumination Plan

It’s time to have your say on the NCC’S Capital Illumination Plan 2017-2027, which is scheduled to launch this year.

The NCC is asking the public’s input on its newly released plan, through a questionnaire on its website, until Sunday, July 9.

The 121-page plan focuses on the downtown core of both Ottawa and Gatineau, but also extends from Metcalfe to the Canadian Museum of Nature, on the Ottawa side.

The plan aims to improve the “nighttime beauty of the Capital” by doing a better job of lighting iconic buildings and monuments on both sides of the river, including the Parliament buildings and Canadian Museum of History, while also reducing energy use.

It divides the type of lighting into six categories, including permanent functional lighting, illumination lighting, and dark-zone lighting. The plan includes parameters for when the specific lighting should be turned on or off and its intensity.

Among the guidelines are to “turn off indoor lighting of office buildings no later than one hour after they are no longer in use and until regular occupancy begins.”