Despite weather and delays, organizers applaud Canada Day weekend

Despite transit delays, lousy weather and security lines, the people who are working to make Canada’s 150th a big year for Ottawa say the city showed well on the national stage.

While plenty more events are planned to celebrate the country’s sesquicentennial, Saturday’s royal visit and Parliament Hill concert, along with Sunday’s picnic on the bridge and WE Day event, will, barring the truly unforeseen, almost certainly prove to have drawn by far the largest crowds.



Coun. Mathieu Fleury, who also sits on the Ottawa 2017 board, said the big weekend went off well.

“I think generally it was exactly what we hoped for,” he said.



Fleury said the weather, especially on Canada Day, was less than co-operative, but plenty of people braved the rain for concerts.



Transit buses were operating full across the city with several reports on social media of people dealing with lengthy waits for a bus. Fleury said he used transit all weekend and didn’t find it a major challenge.

He said buses were busy and some had to be stopped for road closures, but that just demonstrates the coming benefit of the LRT.

“Once we have the LRT running these issues should change,” he said. “It will not impact the operation of transit once the LRT is up and running.”

Guy Laflamme, executive director of Ottawa 2017, said so far the year is going well, with more than 200,000 people visiting the Inspiration Village in the ByWard Market.

“Based on surveys 38 per cent of those people are coming from out of town, which is higher than we expected,” he said.

Laflamme said they got positive feedback from people who went to the picnic on the bridge and he believes the events on Parliament Hill were well done.

He said with all the international coverage the city has received this year he sees a bright future ahead.