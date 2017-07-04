Arson investigation after fire at Orleans elementary school

A serious overnight fire at St Francis of Assisi Catholic School is being treated as suspicious Tuesday, with investigators from the Ottawa Police Arson Unit and Fire investigators on scene.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has also been called.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls for visible flames on the roof of the building at 795 Watters Rd, in Orleans, just after 2 a.m., according to a release.

Upon arrival, firefighters declared a working fire. It was quickly escalated to a two-alarm and then a three-alarm fire, the release said.

Ottawa Fire reported that the fire moved through the building’s duct work, before it was finally brought under control just after 3:30 a.m.