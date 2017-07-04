Infant Hearing Program getting additional $3.2 million

Parker McKay was only one-day-old when a standard newborn screening found he had trouble hearing.

Hearing loss did not run in Parker’s family, and so without the screen, they probably wouldn’t have realized he was partially deaf, until he was older.

“With a mild loss, Parker was hearing some things, but certainly not everything.… Without someone actively looking for it, it can slip right under the radar and manifest in other ways such as a behavioural issue or development delay,” his mom, Renée LaCompte, said.

Now three years old, Parker wears two bright blue hearing aids, and his speech and language skills are on par with his hearing peers, even though he has a moderate to severe hearing loss today, LaCompte said.

The Infant Hearing Program that screened Parker was launched in 2001. On Tuesday, the Ontario government announced it will be investing $3.2 million to expand the program and cut down on wait times from when a baby is initially screened to when interventions start.

“Through this program, nearly 96 per cent of all newborns in Ontario are screened for hearing loss annually,” said Michael Coteau, minister of Children and Youth Services, speaking at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa.

The funding will be allotted to service providers based on their needs.

He added that, in the last 10 years, the average age when a child with hearing loss is identified in Ontario has gone from two and a half years-old to four months old.

“There’s lots and lots of evidence that says if you arrive in school, especially in Grade 1, with appropriate speech and language, you will do better for the rest of your school career,” Marie Pigeon, the chief audiologist at CHEO, who works with Parker said.