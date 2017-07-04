Watson says security lines for Parliament unacceptable

Mayor Jim Watson says lineups to get onto Parliament Hill for Canada Day were unacceptably long, but he also understands security was a major issue.

“Obviously, the lineups were not acceptable,” Watson said following a committee meeting on Tuesday. “There was clearly not the amount of people needed to get those people through.”

The security screenings varied considerably over the course of the day, but at the peak were more than four hours long.

He said one of the major issues was communication, which he felt was lacking with the large lines.

“I didn’t see one single sign saying line up here.”



Watson said while that’s unacceptable he also understands the danger.