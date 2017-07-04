Garneau says government getting closer to answer on 'higher-speed' rail

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said Tuesday the government could have an answer on higher-speed rail service between Toronto and Quebec City within the next six months.

Garneau was announcing $2.1 billion in funding for easing congestion in trade corridors like airports, seaports and freight connections at an Ottawa Chamber of Commerce event Tuesday when he was asked about a VIA Rail proposal from a member of the audience.



The Crown corporation proposed the $4-billion plan to create a dedicated passenger rail line in 2015. The project would allow VIA trains to stop sharing track with freight lines, freeing them up to move between the cities faster.



Since in most cases the freight companies own the track, VIA has to yield to them and can be slowed down by the slower-moving trains.



Garneau said his department was studying the idea.

While not true high-speed rail, VIA estimates having its own track would reduce travel times by 25 per cent, attract new passengers and improve its reliability.

It also estimates that $150 million in subsidy the government gives the corporation now to run service in the area would no longer be needed.

Garneau said that’s what the government is trying to test before it decides to commit money.



“Those are all factors that would have to be looked at very carefully, because we’re talking about the taxpayers’ money.

The project could theoretically be funded under the government’s infrastructure bank, which looks to invest in projects that would demonstrate a financial return.

Garneau said he hoped to be able to provide an answer soon.