Ottawa won the Grey Cup, but lost money doing it

Winning the Grey Cup cost the Ottawa Redblacks more than $1 million, but they’re hoping hosting it will be a better financial performer.

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group was at council’s financial committee Tuesday giving an update on the financial returns at Lansdowne and mentioned the team's onfield performance had come with a cost to the pocketbook.

Bernie Ashe, OSEG’s CEO, said they had to cover bonuses for players and staff as the team advanced further in the playoffs. They also had to cover Edmonton’s travels costs to come to Ottawa for the eastern conference final.



Ashe said the increased costs don’t come with immediate revenues, but they are seeing more merchandise and strong season ticket sales since the win.

“Overall, it’s good for business we’re not complaining about winning the Grey Cup and spending the million dollars.”

The Redblacks didn’t receive a big share of ticket or television revenue for their appearance and win in the Grey Cup. Ashe said teams have always lost money winning the Grey Cup and it’s something the league is looking at.

“These are traditional models that were built decades ago.”

Roger Greenberg’s the team’s chairman said they hope to make between $2 million and $4 million hosting the game this fall. He said when they host the outdoor NHL game in mid-December they won’t take in as much money, because they’re largely just a landlord for the game.



That said he said the extra seats put in place for the Grey Cup are helping the case for the NHL game.