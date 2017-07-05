Confederation and Major's Hill parks to be repaired after wet, busy weekend

The party that Ottawa hosted for the rest of the country this past weekend left a mark on the city’s parks.

But the National Capital Commission has said they’re prepared to deal with it.



The lawns of both Major’s Hill Park, where many took in Canada Day festivities, and Confederation Park, headquarters for Jazz Fest, suffered extensive damage, as heavy rain combined with thousands of feet to leave mud puddles where lawns once grew.



The NCC is will work on Confederation Park next week to repair the damage, spokesperson Jean Wolff said.

“The NCC had predicted and planned for the cleanup and re-sodding of the park following the festival and Canada Day Celebrations in its annual planning and budgeting,” he said.



He said the work would be much the same on Major’s Hill.