Mayor: ‘We’re not going to withdraw our funding from Capital Pride’

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson was very clear on Wednesday that the city will not be cutting funding to Capital Pride after the LGBTQ organization decided not to allow police officers to march in uniform.

“I disagree with the decision to tell the police not to wear their uniforms. I think the Pride parade is one about inclusion,” he said. “I’m not sure what’s accomplished by telling one group of people who work very hard to strike good relations with the (LGBTQ) community to stay away and not wear a uniform.”



Pride’s board of directors issued a statement Friday saying that officers who are participating in the parade, which is scheduled for late August, should leave their uniforms at home.