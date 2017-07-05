OC Transpo cancellations drop in month of June

When Metro first began looking at the statistics with a three-month look for February, March and April, the service was seeing about 1,500 cancellations a month and that trend continued in May.



June’s drop off still showed several popular routes with multiple cancellations every day. City officials say they cancel routes most frequently for traffic and weather when buses simply can’t get to the start of their route on time.



The 95 was the most frequently cancelled in June with no bus coming 92 times. The route 91 was close behind with 71 cancellations and other crosstown routes the 94 and 97 were also often taken out of service.



On local streets the most often cancelled route was the number one. That bus route, which became the 6 late in the month, was cancelled a total of 49 times in the month of June.