Ottawa Bluesfest takes steps to prevent sexual assault

It is not surprising that when you cram thousands of people into a small space with drugs and alcohol, that sexual assault becomes a problem.

For the third year in a row, organizers of RBC Bluesfest are working with Project SoundCheck, a program run by Ottawa’s Sexual Assault Network, to provide training to the festival’s organizers, security and first aid staff, and approximately 3,500 volunteers.

Project SoundCheck’s organizers are trying to create a safer, and more enjoyable, festival culture. “The program is built around creating social norm change, says Stefanie Lomatski, project manager of Project SoundCheck. “What we see at a lot of festivals is a lot of rape culture.”

Though Ottawa Police don’t specifically track sexual assaults at festivals, “it’s a problem. We do know that it’s underreported,” says Staff Sergeant Alison Cookson. “It goes with the old adage that that’s what happens at an event.”

In addition to providing training, Project SoundCheck and other community organizations are providing a community safety audit to ensure that safety measures like lighting, security surveillance and high-traffic areas are available.

Elsy David, program director of the Women’s Initiatives for Safer Environments praised RBC Bluesfest organizers, saying they’ve been “extremely cooperative.” Change “requires a fundamental shift in thinking,” says David. “When you send that message to the public, it will have some sort of impact.”