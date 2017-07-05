Ottawa Community Housing changing rules for window A/C units

As of May 2018, Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) tenants will have new restrictions on how they use window-mounted air conditioners.

The units will only be allowed in ground-floor windows or in windows directly over a balcony, according to information on the OCH website.

Otherwise, tenants will have to use free-standing units.

New tenants have been subjected to the policy since spring 2016, according to OCH CEO Guy Arseneau, but it will expand to all tenants next spring.

He said the “lion’s share” of OCH units have balconies, but acknowledged the change will negatively affect some residents.

Free-standing units are considerably more expensive than window units. For example, Canadian Tire is currently advertising its cheapest window unit at $149.99 and its cheapest free-standing unit at $329.99.

“We know there’s an impact to tenants as a result of this, so we are working really hard to mitigate the implications,” Arseneau said.

Among the measures being considered are working with retailers to bulk-purchase free-standing units at a lower cost; working with partner agencies like Aging In Place and the Ontario Disability Support Program to see if tenants may be eligible for subsidies, he said.

OCH has also upgraded the lounges in all buildings to ensure they have air conditioning, he said.

OCH is also willing to work with tenants on a case-by-case basis if they have specific concerns, especially those related to health, Arseneau said.

“In some of our capital works programs, what we’ve done is gone in and provided free fans to all tenants and that’s theirs to keep. In other instances, we’ve also provided loaner portable air conditioners,” he said.

Currently residents need written permission from OCH the first time they install a window-mounted air conditioner. They also need to have third-party liability insurance and to agree to pay for any damage.

“In theory, it works. In practice, it doesn’t work that well,” said Coun. Mathieu Fleury, chair of the OCH’s board of directors.

Fleury said there have been cases of air conditioners falling out of windows.

But, he said, OCH wants to hear from residents who have concerns, saying they should call the main OCH number at 613-731-1182.