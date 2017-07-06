Capital Pride won't stop officers from marching in uniform

Capital Pride's chair says while many have come to see Pride as one big party, it also has a mandate to advocate, which is why they asked police not to bring their uniforms to next month's events.



“Our people of colour or POC community does not feel the same gains that the rest of the community has experienced,” Tammy Dopson, chair of Capital Pride said. “If we have a portion, or a constituency within our community that doesn’t feel comfortable and doesn’t feel the same gains, then we’re not meeting our own mandate.”

She said during consultations this spring, Capital Pride heard that police uniforms at Pride were something that made LGBT youth, and racialized community members uncomfortable.

“Clearly worldwide, within Canada, within Ottawa, there’s an inequity between folks of colour and white folks. We’re going to address it within our community with our ability to send messaging out through our festival,” she said.

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau has said he plans to march in uniform in the parade regardless of that request.

“I appreciate that to certain members of our community the uniform represents different things to them. We’re aware of that. We acknowledge that, but simply by not being at the table and not being present, in my view, is not part of the solution,” he said.

“From my perspective, this is about telling the LGBT community and the broader community that as police officers, we are there to support them, work with them and to continue having a conversation,” he said.

“I have members of the police service that are part of the LGBTQ community and it’s important for me to show leadership and to show them that I support them,” he said.

Dobson said she respects the chief’s opinion and understands that he has to do what he believes is good for his organization. No one will stop police from marching in uniform, she said.