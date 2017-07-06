Medical marijuana company announces funding for more research

Canada’s largest producer of medical cannabis, is donating $200,000 to the Canadian AIDS Society to support further research into medical uses for the drug.

Canopy Growth’s announced a funding commitment Thursday, spread over two years, will support the Cannabis Research Task Force, a group of researchers formed by the CAS that will build on existing research and help bridge the knowledge gap between patients, physicians and research communities regarding medical cannabis.

“This isn’t about people going into a closed room and two years later a report comes out,” said Mark Zekulin, the company’s president. “This is about a framework to have an iterative process where you engage more and more, you get more and more information, and you build tools more and more.”

Despite having been legal for medicinal use for over fifteen years, Canadian cannabis researchers have faced significant hurdles to funding and approvals. Gary Lacasse, executive director of the CAS, noted that they “didn’t bother” going through the Canadian Institutes for Health Research for funding, calling the process “too cumbersome.”

Though Canada’s medical cannabis community has grown steadily, there are still barriers for patients as well. Only about 10 per cent of Canadian physicians have prescribed cannabis, Canopy’s estimates—a result, it says, of a lack of information about the efficacy and potential.

Moving forward, the announcement signals Canopy’s commitment to medical cannabis, rather than the recreational market. Amidst reports that Canada’s cannabis industry may not be able to meet demands, Zekulin said that when legalization arrives, Canopy’s medical patients will be prioritized over recreational users.

“We were a medical cannabis company from the start, and that’s what we continue to be today,” said Zekulin.

The funding announcement comes after Canopy posted $17-million losses since January 2017—nearly five times its 2016 losses of $3.5 million.