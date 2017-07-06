Ottawa Airport neighbours can expect a louder summer

People living north and south of the Ottawa airport could be in for a noisy summer, as construction will divert planes off of their usual path.



The airport is making upgrades to its main east-west runway and the taxiways leading up to it. This in turns means more plans will be leaving on the second north-south runways while the construction is underway in the next two months.

While the north south runway is actually larger, most planes come in on the east-west runway because of the wind conditions.

Krista Kealey, the airport’s vice-president of communications, said it’s work that has to be done.

“It’s part of regular ongoing maintenance,” she said. “Next year, we are going to be doing the opposite.”

Kealey said for passengers the upgrades should go unnoticed with no expected delays due to the change.

She said the upgrades are largely just basic maintenance, but they will include better lighting on the runways.



“That’s the indicator lights that allow airplanes on approach to have greater visibility of the runway,” she said. “It further increases the safety with that extended visibility and reach of the lighting system.”



The airport is also upgrading storm sewers around the runway.

Kealey said they’re aware the additional noise will be a problem for people and apologize for the inconvenience.