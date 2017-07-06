Ottawa real estate market seeing strong 2017 so far

Ottawa is seeing more homes sell for higher prices, as slowing in other markets seems to have skipped the capital.



New numbers from the Ottawa Real Estate Board show 2,162 properties sold in June, up almost nine per cent over June last year.

Prices for both homes and condos climbed in the nine per cent range over last year as well. Ralph Shaw, the president-elect of the Ottawa Real Estate board, said the market is balanced and showing sales in condos, homes and recreational properties.

“We are in a really healthy situation right now. Certainly, I am going to say the broadest based market I think we have had in seven years,” he said.



The provincial government instituted new rules around the Toronto real estate market, designed to cool off overheated sales there and reduce the impact of speculators and foreign buyers.



Shaw said that’s likely partially why investment has moved here, but overall the Ottawa market has always been fairly reliable.