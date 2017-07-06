Residents object to new, taller tower in Westboro

City staff are recommending approving a high-rise building in Westboro, despite pushback from residents’ groups worried over the building’s height and a lack of transparency.

The development application for 809 Richmond Rd, first submitted in April 2016, would see the existing Kristy’s Restaurant building replaced with a single 24-storey tower and 5-storey podium, and would include both commercial and residential units.

The proposal, however, has drawn criticism from residents’ groups who had agreed to a proposal that would have seen two towers on the site, at a height of 19 and 9 storeys.

“The community, they weren’t overjoyed about it, but they saw that as being reasonable,” says Ward 7 Councillor Mark Taylor. The planning department, however, recommended that the developer submit plans for a single tower at a 24-storey height.

“Nobody is really thrilled with the idea of a 24-storey tower going up,” says Melissa Hugh, from the Woodroffe North Community Association (WNCA). “I think 24 feels really high when you put in in the context of the buildings that are on either side.”

The developer was unavailable for comment Thursday.

“A recommendation of this nature, without consultation, is completely insensitive to the community representatives,” wrote the WNCA, in comments submitted to City staff.

Taylor says that he will push for the previous two-tower design at committee next week. “The 19 and 9 [storey plan] is probably a better fit from a community perspective,” he said. “If the developer is content to build either, then the 19 and 9—we’ve heard from the community that they feel it would be a better fit.”

In their written comments, the Carlingwood Community Association—who have launched a petition asking for the design to be returned to 19 storeys—asked, “why participate in consultation and provide feedback if the city is just going to change plan and zoning to suit the developer?”