Ottawa welcomes a new twist on ‘Haute Cuisine’

Diners will see Parliament Hill and expereince a whole new level of cuisine at the Sky Lounge this weekend as part of Ottawa 2017 events that are just getting started.



The Sky Lounge was a key event Ottawa 2017 executive Director Guy Laflamme wanted to bring to the city as part his quest to put on “big, bold, innovative, immersive experiences.”

“Right from the beginning, when we secured the funding and we decided to move forward with all the crazy ideas… This was a must,” he said, explaining that his goal was to contribute to a more gutsy image for the city.



The lounge is hoisted into the air by a giant crane, with seats that swivel offering a chance for the brave to let your feet hang out.

It will be running from July 7 to 22 and will take diners 150 feet (46 meters) in the air, 10 to 12 times a day. It features food from Ottawa Executive Chef Stephen Lasalle from feast + revel at the Andaz Ottawa Byward Market who created a menu specifically for the event.

“We really wanted to highlight real Canadian flavours and all the excellent food from the different provinces and territories that you can find throughout the country,” said Amelia Zaglul, director of events at Andaz.

The menu includes everything from salmon, seafood, an upscale version of poutine, and desserts like Nanaimo bars and butter tarts, she said.

The whole experience lasts about two hours. It includes bubbly and appetizers on the ground, a meal in the air for about 50 to 55 minutes and then dessert and a digestive on the ground.

"It wouldn't be as impactful to just have people go up," she said. "We want to build the hype and leave people with a long-lasting feeling of that was amazing."

Laflamme said the event was originally only going to go for one week but all the dinners sold out in five hours, so they decided to extend it.