Arbitrator orders city to reinstate end-of-shift policy for paramedics

An independent arbitrator has found the City of Ottawa violated its collective agreement with the union that represents Ottawa paramedics after making changes to its deployment model following an order by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care (MOHLTC).

Among those changes was a decision to rescind the ‘End of Shift’ policy, which placed a paramedic vehicle out of service during the last 30 minutes of shift so paramedics could restock ambulances and complete their paperwork

Arbitrator Brian Sheehan found this decision led to an increase in overtime hours, as paramedics were now required to be available for calls until the last minute of their shifts, and then often had to complete end-of-shift duties on overtime. He determined this violated the collective agreement.

“Accordingly, I ordered the Employer to make such changes as are required in order to allow for paramedics to be able to complete their duties within the standard hours of work,” he wrote in his award and gave the city 60 days to reinstate the policy.

“Staff require time to meaningfully assess its operational impacts and, as such, will have no further comment at this time,” Ottawa Paramedic Service Acting Chief Peter Kelly wrote in a memo to city council, but said they will “make any adjustments necessary to ensure the continued provision of seamless emergency medical care.”

The dispute stems from events that took place on Aug. 6, 2016, when 13 calls from Ottawa were assigned to ambulances from the United Counties of Prescott and Russell.

An investigation by the MOHLTC found that the dispatch centre was “using all of the tools available to them to dispatch the closest ambulance.”