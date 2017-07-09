City reviewing property standards by-laws

The City of Ottawa is looking at making changes to the bylaw that governs how properties are maintained.

The bylaw applies to both residential and non-residential properties, vacant lots and heritage properties. It includes standards for things like sewage and drainage, garbage disposal, structural soundness and cleanliness.

The review is focused on issues around lighting, snow and ice maintenance, fences and graffiti.

Among them, how to handle situations in a timely manner when snow or ice are not properly removed from properties.

It is holding a public meeting Monday evening to go over the proposed changes. Residents can also complete an online survey.

The recommendations will be submitted to the Community and Protective Services Committee in August.

Public Meeting:

Monday, July 10

6:30 to 8 p.m.

McNabb Recreation Centre, Assembly Hall