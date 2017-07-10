A match made on OC Transpo

Chelsea Werba, a driver for OC Transpo, looked confused.

A call had come: her bus was to be inspected for graffiti. But, after a check, she hadn’t found any offending paint.

“Might as well grab a seat,” an off-camera OC Transpo employee tells Werba. “I’m just going to take a look.”

The video cuts to Werba’s boyfriend, Elvis Azzi, an OC Transpo special constable, boarding the bus.

“Chelsea,” he says, getting down on one knee to pick up a pen he’d pretended to drop, “you know you’re the light in my world…”

There was no graffiti, of course — just a well-executed marriage proposal.

Azzi, with the help of OC Transpo staff, had concocted an elaborate cover story so that he could propose to Werba. He told CBC Ottawa that he knew he wanted the engagement to start on an OC Transpo bus.

And even better, the whole thing was caught on video by Azzi’s partner and uploaded to YouTube. The video has clocked nearly 10,000 views, making theirs a more public proposal than most.