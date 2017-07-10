Government looking to build a home for Canada's next 500 years of history

With Canada 150 celebrations out of the way, the government is looking ahead with at least one institution they hope will still be standing at the country’s 650th birthday.

Future Canadians might be teleporting documents to a proposed expanded archive facility, or bringing them over in flying cars, because the new building Library and Archives Canada is hoping to constructed is meant to remain in place for 500 years.

LAC issued a notice Monday asking for companies that would be interested in building, operating and maintaining a new storage facility for government records.



The company would get a contract to run the facility for 30 years, but would not be involved in preserving or storing the documents.

Serge Corbeil, director general of real property for LAC, said the facility is designed to keep a history of government decisions and programs for centuries to come.

“It’s for preservation of government records. We are building that facility for long-term preservation, so the horizon is 500 years,” he said.

LAC’s existing facility has 48 vaults, which store records, manuscripts, photographs and the country’s portrait collection

Corbeil said the new facility will be smaller but more densely packed, because it will focus on storing government records likely with an automated storage system.

Corbeil said the existing facility was built with similar “multi-generational” design in mind, with lots of durable materials like concrete and stainless steel.