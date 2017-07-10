No end in sight for wet, hot Ottawa summer

If you’ve been outside in Ottawa at any point in the first weeks of July, you have probably noticed a recurring theme in the city’s weather patterns: rain, and lots of it.

In recent months, Ottawa has seen an uncharacteristic amount of precipitation. The stretch of rain started in earnest in April, when the city received 147.6 mm of rain—at that point the city’s rainiest month since 2013.

An abundance of April showers did not bring May flowers, though. Just more May showers. May saw 176.8 mm of rain—the wettest month since July 2009, and the ninth-wettest month ever recorded in Ottawa.

June brought no respite, with the city receiving another 130 mm of rain.

July hasn’t exactly taken it easy on us either. The first nine days of the month has seen 98.4 mm of rain—more than the total rainfall of July 2016 and 2015 combined.

Ottawa residents would be forgiven for setting their sights elsewhere to catch some rays. While the Ottawa summer has seen rain on 16 of 20 days, the traditionally soggy, coastal cities of Vancouver and Seattle haven’t seen a drop of rain since June 21.

It all couldn’t come at a worse time, as Ottawa has played host to a jam-packed summer of tourist attractions and festivals. “It’s a little frustrating,” says Jantine Van Kregten, Ottawa Tourism’s director of communications. “Canada Day, it definitely had an impact.”

At the end of the day, though, there’s not much anyone can do. “Most people understand that weather is the one thing even planners have no control over,” said Van Kregten, who noted that it’s helpful to plan for a mixture of indoor and outdoor events ahead of time, rather than banking on the weather being in your favour.