Ottawa unemployment rises to 6.1 per cent in June

Newly released employment figures show Ottawa’s unemployment rate continuing to climb, reaching 6.1 per cent in June, up more than a full percentage point since reaching a post-2008 low of 5 per cent in March.

In June, Ottawa lost 100 jobs while adding 1,800 new job seekers.

Ottawa’s job market has shed nearly 7,000 jobs since March. While Ottawa’s unemployment is still below the national and provincial averages of 6.5 and 6.4 per cent, respectively, it reflects a 22 per cent increase in joblessness since March.

The grass looks markedly greener on the other side of the Ottawa River. While Ottawa’s unemployment rate has risen, there have been 2,200 jobs added in Gatineau, where the unemployment rate has dropped to 5.5 per cent.