Study: Canada has the best public service in world

Canada has the best public servants in the world, according to an international academic study.

The International Civil Service Effectiveness index published its findings last week, rating the strengths and weaknesses of the public servants of dozens of countries around the world.



The annual ranking, done as part of a collaboration between researchers at Oxford University and an independent British charity, scores a country’s civil service on a variety of measures.

The organization found that Canada’s public servants are well trained, do their job efficiently and represent the country well.

“Canada scores well across most metrics, suggesting its civil service has a good representation of women, ethnic and religious groups relative to other countries,” read the report.

Debi Daviau, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, said it’s a nice compliment, but not a shock.



“It doesn’t surprise me that we have a high-performing public service, because it’s filled with diverse, intelligent people,” she said.

She did note it’s ironic the government is being lauded right now, when those same civil servants are struggling with the Phoenix pay system.

“It’s a strange time to talk about how effective a government is when it can’t pay its people properly.”

Daviau said she believes public opinion of bureaucrats is also changing, noting polling has showed them moving up the list of trusted professions

“Public servants were way higher on the list than politicians and union reps.”

In the rankings, Canada was in the top five for all but one area, which was ‘openness.’

Daviau said she hopes that will changes as proposed stronger whistleblower protections are brought into place. She said being open could be career suicide under the previous government.