Ottawa Police investigate east-end shooting

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the city’s east end which resulted in a 22-year-old man being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The incident was reported to police around 10:30 on Monday evening in the Carsons Road area, close to College Catholique Samuel-Genest, a Catholic junior high school.



The shooting was being investigated by the Guns and Gangs Unit on Tuesday. Police have not announced any arrests, nor have they released further information about either the victims or any suspects in the case.

