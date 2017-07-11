Ottawa Police seek witnesses to fatal crash

Ottawa police are pleading for anyone who may have witnessed a fatal accident last week to come forward.



The collision occurred on Wednesday July 5 at about 7:30 p.m. in the intersection of Bank Street and Rideau Road.



The 51-year-old motorcyclist was transported to hospital following the crash, but succumb to his injuries last Thursday.



Police stressed that no information in the case would be too small for investigators and anyone who saw anything should talk to police.