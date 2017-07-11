Ottawa Police seek witnesses to fatal crash
51-year-old motorcyclist killed in collision
Ottawa police are pleading for anyone who may have witnessed a fatal accident last week to come forward.
The collision occurred on Wednesday July 5 at about 7:30 p.m. in the intersection of Bank Street and Rideau Road.
The 51-year-old motorcyclist was transported to hospital following the crash, but succumb to his injuries last Thursday.
Police stressed that no information in the case would be too small for investigators and anyone who saw anything should talk to police.
The Ottawa Police's Collision Investigation Unit can be reached 613-236-1222 ext. 2481 or people can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.