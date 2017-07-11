Salvation Army failing to consult public over proposed move to Vanier, argues councillor

The local councillor says the hundreds who turned out for a meeting about the Salvation Army’s proposed Vanier shelter show that the charity’s consultation process has so far amounted to mere lip service.



Coun. Mathieu Fleury organized the meeting Monday night, which drew so many that hundreds stood outside the Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre.

“We know there is a lot of interest. I have dealt with a lot of projects, submissions, proposals overall, and this is by far the one with the most interest,” he said.

The Salvation Army’s hope is to move its ByWard Market facility to 333 Montreal Rd, in Vanier. While other issues in the community were discussed, the shelter was a major issue for residents.



Fleury said it’s clear the charity hasn’t done enough to talk to the community, noting they have yet to organize a meeting of their own.



“It’s like they’re taking credit for a meeting they didn’t organize, they didn’t host,” he said. “Stop using the word ‘consultation’ so freely.”



The Salvation Army did not return multiple calls Metro placed Tuesday.



The proposal would see a shelter, as well as of the agency’s other services, moved to the new location. Fleury said they should be thinking about ways to spread out.



“They talk about a hub, but a hub in our minds just means re-concentration. It doesn’t mean a resolution to the issues we have found at the existing location,” he said.

He said some services — like the shelter and a detox facility — don’t work well together and he wants to see indications that, in this respect, the new facility will improve on the current one.