Council votes for an additional $500,000 for road resurfacing

City council has approved an extra $500,000 to fix potholes and resurface roads across Ottawa.

This money is on top of the additional $2.9 million approved by council in May for road and pathway repairs.

Coun. Eli El-Chantiry put forward the motion to take the money from the capital reserve fund during Wednesday’s meeting.

He said poor road conditions are the most frequent complaints he hears from constituents.

“In 2012, we invested quite a bit of money,” he said. “But we focused our money and our efforts on connecter roads.”

That left residential roads in really bad shape in a lot of areas, he said, saying the extra cash is a step in the right direction.

According to the monthly service-request data provided by the city, calls about potholes and poor road conditions were the most common request in every month from January to June of this year.

In fact, there was a 66 per cent increase between the number of pothole calls in the first six months of this year (24,658) and the same time period last year (14,837).