Phase 2 of LRT project will make O-Train more reliable, say Ottawa officials

The O-Train line of the future will be a more reliable one, city officials say,

The train was taken out of service on both Tuesday and Wednesday this week for relatively brief periods of time, but it was also shut for nearly two weeks in June and taken offline three times in the month of May, according to the @OCTranspoLive Twitter account. Metro has set up a database to track that account.



Michael Morgan, director of the city’s rail construction program, said that when the city expands the line with the Phase 2 LRT expansion, many of those issues should be addressed.

“We’re going to be handing over the system to a third-party consortium, who is going to be responsible for maintaining the system in its entirety.”



Morgan said the existing train line has some older components, which require more repair and upkeep and can be a cause for some of the outages.

“It’s a mix of technology dating back to the original build of the railroad.”

As part of the expansion the existing O-train will be extended all the way to Bowesville Road, with a spur line to the Ottawa airport.

Morgan said having more double-tracking spots along the line will be a big help.

“Right now, if a train stops we have to stop all the service, but if we had double platforms we could keep the rest of the system working.”

That upgrade will come with a shut down to the system of up to 18 months, Morgan said, but it will also allow for the winning company to have the option to upgrade the existing line.

“They could upgrade a significant portion of the line, as much as they want to avoid those shutdowns in the future,” he said.

He added that will be in the company’s best interest because they will lose money if the train is out of service for extended periods of time.