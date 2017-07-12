In photos: Polar bears descend on downtown Ottawa
Bears went to yoga on the hill as part of marketing stunt.
Tourists and Ottawans alike were casting second glances and stopping for a laugh as a group of eight polar bears wandered around downtown.
The bears, which were actually inflatable costumes, sauntered down Sparks Street, climbed aboard a double decker bus and then walked onto Parliament Hill for the weekly yoga class.
The bears were a promotional stunt for the Canadian Museum of Nature’s new arctic gallery, which opened to the public last month.