Conservation group brings American eels back to Ottawa River

The Ottawa River got some new residents Wednesday as 400 American eels were introduced into the waters near Petrie Island.

Memebers of the Ottawa Riverkeeper conservation group put the eels in the river as part of an effort to re-establish the species in the area, which has been nearly wiped out.



Adele Michon, the group's operations director, said they have seen the population continually dwindle.

“The eel population of the Ottawa River has almost disappeared, 98 per cent of the population is gone,” she said.

American eels are born in the Atlantic Ocean and can live up to 25 years, but after their birth they head inland through rivers, before returning to the ocean at the end of their life to spawn.



Dams along the Ottawa River have prevented many eels from returning.

The Chaudière dam has recently been upgraded with an eel ladder and more fish-friendly turbines, which allow species to get around the dam.

Michon said they’re working with hydro companies now to encourage them to install similar infrastructure in some of the other dams currently blocking the eels’ path.

“We know this takes a long time to implement and that’s why we are trying to maintain the population while that happens,” she said. “When they want to go back to have their baby fish in the ocean and die they will have safe passage.”