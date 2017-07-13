City of Ottawa says interest-rate hike doesn't put it in fiscal danger

The City of Ottawa won’t feel a squeeze from Wednesday’s interest rate hike, but future borrowing, which will be necessary for the ongoing LRT expansion, is another story.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada gave a 0.25 per cent bump to its benchmark interest rate, which affects the cost of all borrowing — mortgages, credit cards and, yes, even the city’s bonds.



As of 2016, the city had about $1.7 billion borrowed. That number is well below the city’s provincially imposed limit, and the interest rates for the outstanding balance are all fixed for the bonds’ entire lifespan.

“The rate hike has no impact on the City of Ottawa’s current debt loads or payments. The city’s debt is at a fixed rate for the term,” said Marian Simulik, the city’s treasurer, in an email.

That covers the city’s borrowing to date, but there is more to come down the road.

“Future debt issues will be at higher interest rates, which will increase the cost,” she said. “Based on the city’s forecasting, we do not anticipate that the interest rate hike will significantly affect the debt plan.”

Ian Lee, an associate professor in the Sprott School of Business at Carleton, agreed with that assessment.

“In the short-run, the City of Ottawa is at no risk, in my view.”

But he cautioned however that the city will have to be prudent in the future.



Lee said $1.7 billion is not a lot of debt for a city of Ottawa’s size. And, he pointed out, Ontario municipalities are limited in what they can borrow.