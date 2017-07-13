Five things to do in Ottawa this weekend, July 14-16

Kontinuum (Sunday)

As part of Ottawa 2017’s slate of events, a light show and immersive multimedia experience opens at the future Lyon LRT station Sunday. The circuit takes between 35 and 45 minutes to complete and will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until September 14. Kontinuum is free, but you must reserve tickets online ahead of time.

H.O.P.E. Volleyball Summerfest (Saturday)

North America’s largest one-day outdoor beach-volleyball tournament takes over Mooney’s Bay Beach. It’s too late to register a team, but concert tickets are still available for acts including The Strumbellas.

North Dal Endless Summer (Saturday)

The businesses along North Dalhousie are throwing a summer celebration, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, to showcase the vibrant stretch of hip, locally owned retail between Murray Street and Cathcart Street. Activities include two free demos at C’est Bon cooking, tarot readings, mural paintings and plenty of sidewalk sales.

Ice Cream Festival (Sunday)

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum hosts the Ice Cream Festival all day Sunday giving visitors the chance to make ice cream the old fashion way: manually. The Dairy Farmers of Ontario will also talk about how ice cream gets from cow to cone.

Stewart Park Festival (All weekend)