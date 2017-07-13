Ottawa's housing markets continues to heat up

Ottawa’s housing prices are rising thanks to supply-and-demand trends that favour sellers, real estate experts say.

The median price of a two-storey detached home in Ottawa has risen 10.4 per cent, to $460,000, since June 2016, according to a study released by Royal LePage.

Low inventory and an unusually active market are being credited with driving prices up.

“In recent months, we have seen a Toronto-like effect with many buyers and not enough listings to go around,” said broker Hanna Brown in a press release.

Inventory levels have reached a three-year low, and are down more than 2016 over the past 12 months, according to the Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB). This is compounded, said real estate agent Natalie McGuire, by the fact that “we have really educated buyers on our hands. They’re ready to act faster.”

In addition to lower inventory, the marketplace has become more competitive in recent months. The OREB says that listings are more regularly receiving multiple offers, driving up prices.

“In general, it’s showing a real consumer confidence,” said Ralph Shaw, president-elect of the OREB. “Right now we have a really good, strong, competitive supply side.”

“Sellers are offering really nice products this year,” McGuire said. “All the good product is going quickly, and it’s going for good value.”

She added that Ottawa has a relatively low number of agents per buyer, and that redounds to sellers’ advantage.

Though rising home prices raises concerns about potential homebuyers being priced out of the market, McGuire isn’t concerned about seeing the sort of runaway pricing plaguing the Toronto market.

“Ottawa’s market is reasonably affordable compared to other cities,” she said. “Compared to Toronto, Ottawa is a very comfortable, confident and consistent market.”





By the Numbers

Average home price:

June 2016: $399,532

June 2017: $434,502

Number of properties sold for over $1 million: 171

Number of properties sold: