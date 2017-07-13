Ottawa firefighters battling 3-alarm fire on Concord Street North

Ottawa firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire in the Sandy Hill area.

The fire started just after 11 a.m. in the basement of a two-story duplex at 26 Concord Street North, at the corner of Greenfield Avenue.

Fire fighters received mutiple 911 calls starting at 11:09 a.m., according to a media release.

A working fire was declared at 11:13; a second alarm at 11:22; a Third alarm at 11:47, the release said.

The fire extended to the second floor and attic through void spaces in the walls, according to firefighters.

A 88-year-old female smelled smoke and escaped her residence to call 911 from a neighbours home, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Services. No one has been injured in the fire.

Red Cross and Salvation Army have been dispatched to assist a minimum of 3 people being displaced.

An Ottawa Fire Services investigator is attending the scene to determine cause and dollar loss.

The fire has knocked out power to 1,832 Hydro Ottawa customers in the Lees, Concord, Montcalm, Greenfield and Mann area around noon.

Hydro Ottawa restored power to 1,467 customers around 12:45 p.m. The remaining 385 clients will have their power restored, after crews receive clearance from the Ottawa Fire Department, according to Hydro Ottawa.