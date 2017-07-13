Ottawa woman attempting to ride across Canada

An Ottawa woman is back home for a quick pit stop as she attempts to complete a cross-country cycling tour to raised funds for Indigenous kids.



Anne Thomas set out from Mile Zero in Victoria after dipping her tires in the Pacific Ocean in May. She’s aiming to ride into the Atlantic sometime next month.



Thomas began the trip with the goal of raising $20,000 for ME to WE, a charity best known for its WE Day events. She wants to use the money to send Indigenous kids to camp and to give them the tools to change their communities when they return home.

“It’s not just ‘Here’s a great two-week trip,’” she said. “If they want to start in their community a garden they will have the tools on how to do this.”

Thomas said the trip has been a great way to meet outgoing and welcoming Canadians, but it’s been challenging.

“Every day I am mentally and physically exhausted,” she said. “When you get to a … you have no desire and you’re so tired from travelling all day to actually cook.”

She said that coming over the Rocky Mountains was a challenge but not the biggest she’s face so far.

“The Prairies were shockingly the hardest part of my trip so far, because of the wind. I was fighting the wind all along.”

Thomas started the trip as essentially a novice, getting only a few rides in before she set of.