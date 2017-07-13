Bad roads by far the most frequent complaint to the city, data shows
Ottawa residents registered almost 25,000 complaints about potholes and the like between January and June of this year.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A common joke in Ottawa has it that the city has only two seasons: winter and construction.
Data from the city’s records of monthly service requests sheds some light on why that may be: calls about “road travelled surface,” (potholes, essentially) add up to the city’s biggest complaint, by far, in almost every ward.
Ottawa residents made 24,658 road-surface-related calls between January and June of this year. That’s more than three times as many as the 7,908 requests for pickup of “organics,” the second most common call, city-wide.
The rest of the top five: calls for parking above the allowable limit (5,309); calls about vehicles in areas designated for specific purposes, such as fire routes or disabled parking spaces (4,678); and calls about garbage pickup (4,500).
The wards with the most service calls overall were Rideau-Vanier (9,988) and Somerset (9,950). Both, unsurprisingly, are downtown wards.
Rounding out that top five were Kitchissippi (8,315), Capital (8,179) and Barrhaven (7,737).
Most Popular
-
Helicopters will be dropping vanilla-scented rabies vaccines all over Toronto
-
'Never play near fire': Winnipeg boy wants Canada Day tragedy to serve as a warning
-
Customers step up after steep decline in tea shop sales during downtown Halifax construction
-
Sidney Crosby bringing home Stanley Cup for his birthday this August