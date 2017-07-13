Bad roads by far the most frequent complaint to the city, data shows

A common joke in Ottawa has it that the city has only two seasons: winter and construction.

Data from the city’s records of monthly service requests sheds some light on why that may be: calls about “road travelled surface,” (potholes, essentially) add up to the city’s biggest complaint, by far, in almost every ward.

Ottawa residents made 24,658 road-surface-related calls between January and June of this year. That’s more than three times as many as the 7,908 requests for pickup of “organics,” the second most common call, city-wide.

The rest of the top five: calls for parking above the allowable limit (5,309); calls about vehicles in areas designated for specific purposes, such as fire routes or disabled parking spaces (4,678); and calls about garbage pickup (4,500).

The wards with the most service calls overall were Rideau-Vanier (9,988) and Somerset (9,950). Both, unsurprisingly, are downtown wards.