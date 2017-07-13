Salvation Army responds to criticism over proposed move to Vanier

The spokesperson for the Salvation Army in Ottawa says the charity is actively consulting community members about their move to Vanier.

Glenn van Gulik said the charity will be holding a meeting with the Vanier Community Association and Block Captains next week and with tenants of a condo near the proposed building site.

The Salvation Army has submitted a development application to the City of Ottawa to build a new site at 333 Montreal Rd. It has lunched a website showing plans for the new facility.

At a public meeting earlier this week, Coun. Mathieu said the charity hadn’t done enough to talk to the community about the planned move. He also said he had asked them to delay their proposed zoning changes to explore other sites.

“To halt the process now would set us too far back,” van Gulik said. “We are invested in this project and we feel strongly that this is the location we need to be.”

He said the Salvation Army has been consulting with Coun. Fleury and the city for two years. The Montreal Road address, he said, is the only “suitable option.”

Van Gulik also said the charity wasn’t invited to Monday’s public meeting.

“We were notified of it, but we asked to be invited and we weren’t,” he said.

He said that he did attend the meeting himself and listened to all concerns raised.