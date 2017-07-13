School bus driver in critical condition after crash with crane

A school bus driver is in critical condition after her bus collided with a crane in North Gower this morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of McCordick Road and Roger Stevens Drive.

The 70-year-old female driver suffered head and chest injuries, according to Gary Chamberlain, spokesperson for Ottawa Paramedics.

She was trapped beneath the large crane for about 15 minutes before Ottawa fire fighters could extricate her, using a heavy rescue vehcle to stablilize the large rig, according to a media release.

She was air-lifted to the Ottawa trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance.

The 49-year-old male driver of the crane was take to local hospital with minor injuries, Chamberlain said.

He was transported by Leeds-Grenville Paramedic Service to Kempville District Hospital.

A 17-year-old female student was also aboard the school bus at the time of the crash. She was assess by paramedics at the scene and was not injured, Chamberlain said.

Approximately 150 litres of diesel fuel and some hydraulic fuel spilled because of the crash.

Firefighters worked to contain the spill; city operations attended the scene and the Ministry of Environment has been notified, accordig to a release.