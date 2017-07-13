Senate looking at roadblocks to hiring diverse staff

Canada’s Senate wants to find out what might be standing in the way of more women, visible minorities, Indigenous people and people with disabilities from coming to work for them.

So it put out a tender Thursday for an outside staffing consultant that will be asked to look holistically at the problem.



The consultant perform “a complete review of formal and informal HR systems and policies as well as attitudes and behaviors, before developing specific recommendations and suggesting alternative employment policies and changes,” reads the tender, which that will close in two weeks.

The review of HR policies was a recommendation first made back in December after the Senate reviewed its current diversity levels.

Sen. Mobina Jaffer, who was appointed in 2001, said at the time that the institution had come a long way.

“I want to bring to people's attention that this place was very different 16 years ago when I came here. When I look now and see how much it reflects the new Canada.”



But Jaffer added that the Senate could do more to hire Indigenous people and people with disabilities.

The review is also set to look at barriers once employees are hired. Several senators expressed concerns during December’s hearing that that building remained difficult for wheelchair users to access.

The federal government currently has a pilot program underway to try name-blind hiring in six departments, and several other appointment processes have been changed in an effort to diversify workplaces.