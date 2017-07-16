Dashcam footage shows cyclist hit by car in downtown Ottawa
The collision happened Saturday afternoon on Lyon Street. The cyclist was reportedly not seriously injured and refused transport to hospital.
Dashcam footage posted online captured a cyclist getting hit by a car in downtown Ottawa Saturday afternoon.
The video shows the cyclist running a red light at the intersection of Lyon Street and Laurier Avenue West, just after noon.
The cyclist passes only a few metres in front of the car with the dashcam, which is travelling on Lyon Street, before it is struck by a car travelling in the right lane.
The cyclist is knocked to the ground and his bike is thrown several metres in the air, but he can be seen getting back up almost immediately.
The cyclist walked away from the incident with only a sore hip, according to the description of the video on Youtube.
A police officer was stationed in an unmarked car at the corner of the intersection and witnessed the collision, according to the description.
