Make-up of STO/OC Transpo working group released

The cities of Ottawa and Gatineau have released the membership of the new Joint Transportation Working Group originally announced back in May.

The working group was announced as part of a memorandum of understanding signed by the Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, and the heads of Société de Transport de l’Outaouais (STO) and OC Transpo on May 26.

Its mandate will be to study and make recommendations on questions related to interprovincial transportation projects on both sides of the Ottawa River, according to a release.

The working group will include four members from each city: including both mayors, the chairs of both transit commissions, the chairs of both transportation committees and the general manager of both transit authorities, as well as additional staff from both cities and transit agencies depending “on the topics under consideration.”

“There’s a lot of co-ordination that the two agencies need to do with each other and with the other departments in both cities that manage traffic flow and those kinds of things,” Ottawa City Councillor Stephen Blais, chair of the Ottawa Transit Commission said. “Having the working group will allow us to talk about those day-to-day and on-going issues and then also plan for the future.”

The working group will meet at least twice a year and the locations will alternate between Gatineau and Ottawa.