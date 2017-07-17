City releases names of possible builders/operators for Trillium Line Extension

The City of Ottawa has released the names of the three proponents who will be able to participate in the request for proposal stage for the Trillium Line Extension.

The three consortiums are Trillium Link, made up of Acciona, Fengate, CAF, CIMA+, Momentum, Thomas Cavanagh, Cobalt Architects and GRC Architects; Trillium Extension Alliance, made up of Plenary, Colas, R.W. Tomlinson, Plan Group, WSP, Bird Construction, and Mass Electric; and TransitNEXT, made up of SNC Lavalin.

A total of five consortiums had submitted bids.

The contract award is scheduled for recommendation to Committee and Council in the second quarter of 2018, city manager Steve Kanellakos, wrote in a memo to City Council.

The Stage 2 O-Train Trillium Line Extension will extend the train to Bowesville in Riverside South, and also connect the Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.