Hog’s Back swing bridge closed for emergency repairs again Monday
The bridge has been closed four times in the last week.
A section of Hog’s Back Road was closed for six hours Monday to allow for emergency repair work on the swing bridge over the Rideau Canal.
This is the fourth time in less than a week that the National Capital Commission (NCC) has had to close the road to make emergency repairs on the bridge.
Dominique LeBlanc, the NCC’s spokesperson, said the closure Monday was caused by a mechanical issue related to the hydraulic system.
“This past winter, the NCC rebuilt the electrical and mechanical systems,” she said in an e-mailed statement. “Despite some upgrades in the last decade, the hydraulic system was custom designed and installed 40 years ago.”
She said more closures this season are possible because the repairs require “regular opening and closing of the bridge in order to identify and repair the hydraulics.”
But, LeBlanc said, there is a plan to modernize the system after this season to prevent future closures.
In the meantime, she said, the bridge is safe.
This is not the first time the bridge’s mechanical system has caused problems. Last summer, the bridge’s operation system was closed for three days in August.
